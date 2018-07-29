Pizza Hut Restaurant Armed Robbery at 580 East 32nd Street

Yuma, Arizona - This evening at about 10:00 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to the Pizza Hut Restaurant at 580 East 32nd Street for a reported armed robbery.

The initial investigation revealed a man entered the restaurant, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect fled the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

There were no reported injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.