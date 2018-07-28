Yuma Border Patrol Agents Seize $301K in Hard Narcotics and Cash

Yuma, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station Interstate 8 and Blythe Station Highway 78 Immigration Checkpoints seized more than 47 pounds of hard narcotics in two separate smuggling events Thursday.

The first event occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m., when Wellton Station agents working at the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint referred a shuttle van to the secondary inspection area for an immigration check of its passengers. During the inspection, a Border Patrol canine positively alerted to a seat occupied by a male 44-year-old United States citizen. A subsequent search of his luggage yielded a 2.2 pound package of heroin. The heroin is valued at $38,448.

In the second event at approximately 6:35 p.m., Blythe Station agents working at the Highway 78 Immigration Checkpoint sent a red 2002 Ford Explorer to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol canine positively alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. A subsequent search of the vehicle discovered an aftermarket body compartment near the gas tank. The compartment was filled with 30 bundles of 35.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.3 pounds of cocaine, and 5 pounds of heroin. The driver, a 26-year-old United States citizen female from Imperial, California, was also found with $8,840 in her purse. The narcotics have a combined worth of $254,144.

Both subjects were arrested and all contraband was seized.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers may remain anonymous.