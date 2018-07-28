Suspicious Incident area of 23rd Street and 1st Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, July 27, 2018 at approximately 1:39 p.m. Yuma Police Department responded to the area of 23rd Street and 1st Avenue in reference suspicious subject. When officers arrived they found a male subject with injuries.

The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.



The incident is still under investigation.



The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.