Public invited to new river beach opening

Yuma, Arizona - As part of National Parks and Recreation Month, the City of Yuma invites residents to celebrate the official opening of Yuma’s newest riverfront beach.​

Named Playa Linda – “beautiful beach” – the new beach in West Wetlands Park is located just west of the APS Solar Garden and is now easily accessible via an improved parking lot off of Water Street. A grand opening ceremony will take place there 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 11.

Made possible through the hard work and grants provided by Arizona State Parks and Trails, Arizona Game and Fish, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, and the City of Yuma, Playa Linda now features a number of improvements, including: