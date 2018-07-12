AWC welcomes new Director of Financial Services and Controller Michelle Landis

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College welcomed a new Director of Financial Services and Controller this summer. Michelle Landis recently joined AWC’s financial team with over 25 years of experience in finance.

After receiving her Master of Public Administration Degree from Western International University in 2018, Landis wanted to work at an Arizona community college to utilize her education coupled with her financial experience. She was drawn to AWC because of its vision.

“I am looking forward to working with all AWC staff and students. My motto is ‘Together Everyone Achieves More,’” said Landis.

“I hope to empower my staff, so they can readily assist AWC in fulfilling its mission, vision, and values as guided by AWC’s Strategic Plan.”

Her areas of responsibility include leading the AWC financial services team as they process financial transactions for students, faculty, staff, and the community as well as facilitating the annual budget development and various financial audit processes.

“We are excited to have Michelle onboard and look forward to her successes at AWC,” said Shahrooz Roohparvar, Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services at AWC.

Landis began her professional career as an auditor for a Big 4 public accounting firm. After that she continued in the area of finance at privately-held and publicly-traded companies in addition to some government entities. Her past positions have ranged from general office clerk and finance administrative assistant to financial analyst, accounting manager, and several controller positions. Prior to leaving the working world to complete her master’s degree, she held the Controller position at Cochise College.



While working on her bachelor’s degree, Landis attended Glendale Community College, Drury College, and Arizona State University. She graduated from ASU with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 1990. She also earned her Certified Public Accountant license in 1991 and her Certified Management Accountant license in 2003.