Firefighters Return Home Firefighters Return Home

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Fire Department’s firefighters, deployed to help with a wildfire burning near Alpine, CA, have returned home! They were notified early Monday morning that they were being demobilized, and began the process that ended with them beginning their trip back to Yuma. They arrived back in Yuma early this afternoon.

Yuma’s firefighters, working as a part of an Imperial Valley Task Force, first left for assignment to the “West Fire” on Friday July 6th. The “West Fire” was located off I-8 and West Willows Road in the community of Alpine, and burned over 500 acres. YFD firefighters worked rotating 12 hour shifts protecting homes and dealing with spot fires in their assigned areas.

All YFD personnel are returning back to their regular duty assignments. Those who returned back this afternoon from our department were Fire Captain Kris Leon, Fire Engineer Alvin Luedtke, Firefighter Joey Tolomei, and Firefighter Cory Tolman. We are glad to have them back and congratulate them on a job well done.