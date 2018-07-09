City of Yuma's Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is July 14

Yuma, Ariz. – The City of Yuma's next free Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Day is set for 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 14.

Crews will be taking in HHW items and recyclables at the east parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center (1440 W. Desert Hills Drive) from 6 to 10 a.m. the morning of Saturday, July 14. This summer HHW collection is set slightly earlier than other City HHW collection dates to accommodate the high temperatures in our area.

The City hosts HHW collections four times each year as part of an effort to provide residents with an opportunity to dispose of unwanted corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive materials that are no longer wanted and that may be dangerous to dispose of in the trash or drain.

Items accepted at the HHW drop-off include:

Motor oil.

Antifreeze.

Paint.

Solvents.

Household cleaners.

Pesticides.

Fertilizers.

Batteries.

Tires (limit of five per household, must be off the rim).

Electronic items that can be dropped off include:

Computers and computer parts.

Televisions.

DVD/VCR players.

Cellphones.

Homephones.

Please note that no commercial waste will be accepted.

No ammunition, pressurized gas, radioactive waste, explosives, prescription drugs, or needs will be accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.