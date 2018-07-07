Extreme Temperatures Anticipated this Weekend

Yuma, Arizona - The life-threatening temperatures of the summer months are expected to peak this weekend, and the U.S. Border Patrol will be on high alert. In anticipation of temperatures nearing 120 degrees, the agency is ramping up procedures geared toward protecting the safety of the border community and illegal border crossers.

Yuma Sector’s Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue agents will be focusing their efforts on the remote areas of the Sonoran Desert, where the chances of survival are slim due to the secluded and dangerous environment for border crossers.

Illegally crossing the border in Yuma Sector could prove a fatal decision at any time of year. In some areas, it takes days to weeks of walking in order to reach the nearest populated area. In an effort to prevent loss of life, Yuma Sector is emphasizing the dangers of illegally crossing the border in such a hostile environment through education and outreach. Raising awareness of the hazards that the extreme heat poses to human life is important, especially to those illegally entering through such remote locations.

Although securing the border is the Border Patrol’s primary mission, educating the public north and south of the border in an effort to prevent fatalities is crucial. The danger is even more evident when summer temperatures skyrocket. Contrary to popular belief, it is almost physically impossible to carry enough water to survive for days while crossing through the harsh desert conditions found along the southern border.

Every year, people become sick from overexposure to the heat. Some succumb to the stress, but heat illnesses and deaths are preventable. Adequate amounts of drinking water should be readily available and combined with frequent rest periods in the shade or air conditioning to prevent heat illnesses or fatalities.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.