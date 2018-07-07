Border Patrol Agents Arrest Yuma Resident and Seize $158K of Meth

Wellton, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested a Yuma resident for transporting 41 packages of methamphetamine in her vehicle Monday.

At approximately 10:31 a.m., agents sent a green 2005 Chrysler Pacifica to the secondary inspection area for further investigation. A Border Patrol canine positively alerted to an odor it was trained to detect while agents questioned the 36-year-old female United States citizen driver. Agents discovered 41 wrapped packages of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle’s rear quarter panels. The narcotics weighed approximately 52.5 pounds and is worth nearly $157,500. The driver’s 2-year-old child was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time. The child was released into the custody of a relative.

The driver was arrested, and the vehicle and contraband were seized.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.