Yuma Border Patrol Agents Disrupt Two Drug Smuggling Attempts at Immigration Checkpoint

Wellton, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested three United States citizens in two separate drug smuggling events over the weekend.

The first event occurred Saturday at approximately 9:44 a.m. when a Border Patrol canine positively alerted to a white 2006 Acura TL in the primary inspection lane. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded 30 packages of methamphetamine and two packages of cocaine behind the rear seat. The cocaine weighed 4.67 pounds, and the methamphetamine weighed 31.65 pounds for a combined total worth of nearly $148,000. The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old female from Yuma, had her three minor children of varying ages in the vehicle as well. The three children were released into the custody of a relative. The driver was arrested.

The second event occurred Sunday at approximately 7:11 a.m. after agents sent a gray 2006 Ford Fusion to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol canine positively alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. Agents searched the vehicle and discovered 90.5 grams of methamphetamine hidden under the carpet, two firearms in the glove compartment, and ammunition on the floorboard. Serial number checks conducted on both firearms revealed that one, a Colt .38 Special, was reported stolen out of San Bernardino, California. The driver and passenger, a 46-year-old male from Apache Junction and 41-year-old male from Whittier, California, were arrested. Records checks on the passenger revealed him to be a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history.

Both vehicles and all associated contraband were seized.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.