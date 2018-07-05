Celebrate 'lifetime of discovery' this July

Yuma, Arizona - With a new beach ready to officially open, a big concert coming and another successful Children’s Museum run under way, Yuma is set to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month.

​This year’s theme, “a lifetime of discovery,” invites Yumans to explore the undiscovered roles of local parks and recreation. The City has planned a variety of fun activities for residents of all ages and abilities - including:

The 4th of July All-American BBQ and Fireworks Spectacular, with gates opening 4 p.m. Wednesday at Ray Kroc Sports Complex.

The grand opening of the new beach, Playa Linda, 9 a.m. July 11, located on the west side of West Wetlands Park.

The Children’s Museum of Yuma County, running through July 28 at the Yuma Art Center.

Craig Wayne Boyd Live in Concert July 28 at the Yuma Civic Center.

Life-size Candyland and indoor summer programming at the newly air-conditioned Joe Henry Gym.

Paul Riley Late Night Softball Tournament, July 20-21 at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

Late Night Spike Night Sand Volleyball Tournament, 8 p.m. July 14, Kennedy Sand Volleyball Courts.

Get Golf Ready, five-lesson series starting July 8 at Desert Hills Golf Course.

Infinite Imagination Youth Theater presentation of Xanadu Jr., July 20-21 at the Historic Yuma Theatre.

Plus kayaking trips and much more.

Park and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). Playgrounds, rec centers, sports leagues, summer camps are just a few of the activities that parks and recreation brings to mind.

“Parks and Recreation in Yuma means so much more,” said Parks and Recreation Director Debbie Wendt. “We invite you to discover all the ways parks and recreation can improve quality of life, like the ongoing development and improvements happening at West Wetlands Park which include the three new features at Stewart Wolfe Playground. Or the new trails and the new beach there. Plus we have the annual 4th of July celebration at Ray Kroc Sports Complex, opportunities for learning and discovery at the Children’s Museum of Yuma County, and more.”

NRPA encourages people that support parks and recreation to share why they think it’s important to explore and discover all the City of Yuma has to offer with the hashtag #DiscoverJuly.