1600 block of Riley Avenue Gunshot Victim Perla Sanchez

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, June 30, 2018 at approximately 5:01a.m., Officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Riley Avenue, in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28 year old female in the parking lot of 1691 Riley Avenue with a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for her injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

In custody is 37 year old Steven Brown. Brown will be booked on multiple charges.

The victim has been identified as 28 year old Perla Sanchez.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.