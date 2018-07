Come to a Book Tasting and Striking Cords

Yuma, Arizona - Do you have a favorite book that you think others might enjoy? On Saturday, July 14th, come to a Book Tasting at 2:00 p.m. at the Main Library! Bring a book you love and be ready to share why it “struck a chord” with you. Your book is on the main stage of this jam session.

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.