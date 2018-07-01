Jack Vandelaar “Rock Hounding in Yuma County”

Yuma, Arizona - Veteran rock-hounder Jack Vandelaar will present “Rock Hounding in Yuma County” on Saturday, July 14th, at 1:30 p.m. at the Main Library. Learn where to look for rocks and gems, tips on how to identify them, and what you can make with the treasures you find in the desert! Aerial views of rock hounding sites taken by a drone will also be shown.

There is no charge to attend.



Jack Vandelaar has been involved in rock hounding and lapidary for over 50 years. He and his wife Marilyn lived in Anchorage, Alaska for over 30 years while Jack worked in the Engineering Department for the Fort Richardson Army Base. Jack’s job took him to many places in Alaska where he had the opportunity to rock hound and gold prospect.



The Vandelaars retired in Yuma, Arizona, at the Country Roads RV Park. Jack started the lapidary and the Country Roads Rock Club in 1992. Jack continues to help rock hounds find their way, and also helps them make art jewelry projects.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.