Tech Petting Zoo

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District is pleased to introduce the LEADing (Libraries Enabling Assistive Discovery) Technology Project for people of all ages with physical and developmental disabilities. Located at the Main Library, the LEADing Technology Project features an interactive display table and platform, digital pens for scanning, recording, and scribing, and virtual reality systems.

Want to learn more? On Wednesday, July 18th, the Main Library will host a “Technology Petting Zoo” from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Stop by to ask questions and test out the new assistive equipment! All ages welcome. There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



This project was supported with funds granted by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Arizona Secretary of State, under the Library Services and Technology Act, which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.