Officer Involved Shooting Update

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, May 07, 2018 at approximately 4:31 p.m., Yuma Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of W. Giss Parkway.

Shortly after officers arrived in the area an officer involved shooting occurred and one person is deceased.

No Yuma Police Department officers were injured during this incident.

On June 27, 2018 the Yuma County Attorney’s Office completed its review of this case and determined the actions of Officer Van Horn were justified.