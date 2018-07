Mexican cinema at the Foothills Library

Yuma, Arizona - Enjoy the golden age of Mexican cinema at the Foothills Library! On Saturday, July 7th, and Friday, July 13th, classic Pedro Infante films will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles.

There is no charge to attend.



Saturday, July 7th • 11:00 a.m.

Friday, July 13th • 11:30 a.m.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.