City Hall closed on July 4

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma City Hall will be closed Wednesday, July 4 for observance of Independence Day.

City Hall will be open regular hours July 2-3 and July 5-6.

There will be no change that week for residential solid waste service; garbage and recycling pickups will take place as normal.

With July 4 falling on the first Wednesday of the month, the Yuma City Council will not hold a meeting. The Council will next meet at 5:30 p.m. July 18, with the usual preceding work-session taking place the day prior, at 6 p.m. on July 17.

Valley Aquatic Center, 4381 W. 18th St., which is open for summer open swim season, will also be closed on July 4. Other Monday-through-Friday events scheduled by the City of Yuma will not take place on July 4.

Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.