Trailer Fire in the 1900 block of South 3rd Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, shortly after 7:00 am, a trailer was reported to be on fire in the 1900 block of South 3rd Avenue. First arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found heavy smoke and flames coming from a trailer located in a trailer park at 1925 South 3rd Avenue. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control and keep it from spreading to other nearby trailers.

There were three adults and two dogs in the home at the time of the fire. The adults and one dog were able to get out, with the second dog not accounted for at this time. One of the occupants was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation. The trailer and contents sustained severe damage.

YFD and Yuma Police Department investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire. Additional YFD personnel are also on the scene to monitor for any hot spots or flare-ups of the fire.