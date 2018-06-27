Arizona and the City of Yuma regulate fireworks

Yuma, Arizona - Fireworks can be enjoyable and spectacular, especially around holidays; however, they can also cause serious injury and start dangerous fires. For these reasons, both the State of Arizona and the City of Yuma regulate their sale, possession and use.

For many years, ALL fireworks were illegal, except for supervised (by permit) public displays. In recent years, some types of "consumer fireworks" have been allowed. State law restricts the sale, possession and use by the general public to only those listed as "Permissible Consumer Fireworks" (ARS 13-1601.5a). In general, if it leaves the ground (sky rockets, bottle rockets, etc.), shoots flaming material into the air (roman candles), or explodes (any type of firecracker), it is illegal.

Use of permissible consumer fireworks is further restricted (within the City of Yuma) to private property. City ordinance (139-002.A) says that "the use, discharge or ignition of fireworks is prohibited on all public property including all parks, sidewalks, streets and rights-of-way at all times."

City ordinance (139-006) also is clear that the user is responsible for the costs of any emergency response resulting from the use of fireworks. Of course, as a Fire Department, we see far too much damage and injury, even from fireworks considered by some to be "safe," like sparklers (that burn at temperatures over 1000 degrees). We consider fireworks to be playing with fire and do not condone their use. The large aerial or ground displays, which you might see at public events, are allowed by permit only and there are several planned in our area for next week’s 4th of July celebration!

For more information about fire and injury prevention classes we offer, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855,