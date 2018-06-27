Attempted Homicide 250 W 27th St

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, at approximately 2:30a.m., Officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to 250 W 27th St, in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers located a 42 year old male with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect in custody and no further information at this time.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.