CTE Experience Week happening July 9-13

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department will be hosting CTE Experience Week featuring sessions on Law Enforcement, Woodworking, CPR, and Licensed Massage Therapy.

The five-day camp will be held from July 9-13 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day at the AWC Yuma Camps, 2020 S. Ave 8E. The classes will be limited to 20 participants 21 years of age and older.

Monday: AWC adjunct faculty member Ronald Van Why will lead day one of the camp talking to students about profiling. Participants will learn techniques utilized by law enforcement to determine when someone is lying to you.



Tuesday: On day two students will learn from Doug Thompson about woodworking and how to properly sculpt a masterpiece with a carving tool and their hands.



Wednesday: AWC Assistant Emergency Medical Services instructors Leonardo Gonzales and Olga Chapman will help students obtain their CPR certificate on day three. During the session participants will be taught how to properly perform CPR so they can be prepared to help save a life.



Thursday: On day four students will learn from AWC Professor/Coordinator of Licensed Massage Therapy Kate Turpin about the many benefits of massage and how it can affect you. Students will learn basic strokes, where and how to apply oil or lotion, and how to set up a relaxing atmosphere at home.



Friday: Yuma Police Department Captain Stephen Suho will be putting on a three-hour police academy for students on day five. Participants will have an opportunity to utilize a VirTra police simulator and performing interactive tactical firearm training.



The camp costs $30 for the week and the deadline to register is Thursday, July 5, by 5 p.m.



Register and pay for the camp through the Continuing Education Department via telephone by calling (928) 317-7674 or in-person at the AWC Downtown Center, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive. People can also contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Joanna Pratt at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 317-7107 for more information about the camp.