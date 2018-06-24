Family Activities Foothills Syle

Yuma, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Foothills Library for programs, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Wednesday, July 4th, for Independence Day.



Thursday, July 5th, 12th, 26th @ 11:00 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.



Friday, July 6th, 13th, 27th @ 11:00 a.m.

Preschool Storytime

Children ages 3-5 can enjoy stories and songs with their favorite adult.



Saturday, July 7th @ 12:00 p.m.

Teen Movie Day

Enjoy an afternoon movie with friends!



Tuesday, July 10th @ 10:30 a.m.

D.I.Y. Instruments

Set a beat by making your own shakers!



Tuesday, July 10th @ 5:00 p.m.

Wildman Phil

Join Wildman Phil for a live reptile and comedy show featuring creepy crawly critters!



Wednesday, July 11th & 25th ● 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Toddler Time

Children ages 18 months to 3 years old can enjoy stories and songs with their favorite adult.



Saturday, July 14th @ 10:30 a.m.

Summer Reading Grand Finale

Celebrate your Summer Reading accomplishments with snacks, activities, and a raffle! Be sure to turn in your completed reading log for a chance to win a gift card.



Saturday, July 21st @ 12:00 p.m.

League of Legends Match-ups

Learn how to practice, play, and compete in League of Legends, the world's largest online multiplayer game. (Ages 13-18)



Saturday, July 28th • 10:30 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

Sensory Storytime

Children who are on the autism spectrum or have special needs can enjoy stories, music, songs, and movement activities. Children of all ages welcome. Please call (928) 342-1640 to register.



Saturday, July 28th @ 12:00 p.m.

Super Smash Club

Engage the rage with Super Smash Bros. Brawl! Your favorite Nintendo characters face-off with special moves and attacks. (Ages 13-18)



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.