Stargazers can enjoy the cosmos at the Foothills Library

Yuma, Arizona - Stargazers can enjoy the cosmos at the Foothills Library! The library’s astronomy group will meet at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 5th and 12th, in the Foothills Library parking lot, 13226 E. South Frontage Road. Lawn chairs, binoculars, and telescopes welcome.

Telescopes will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Foothills Library. There is no charge to attend.



For more information, call (928) 342-1640.