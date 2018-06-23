Aggravated Assault in the 2000 block of S. 11th Avenue Update

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, June 1, 2018 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Yuma Police Officers were attempting to locate a subject, 41 year old Ralph Sivyer, who was wanted on multiple felony charges from prior cases. Sivyer was located in the 2000 block of S. 11th Avenue and when officers approached him, he took off running to his vehicle. Officers attempted to remove Ralph Sivyer from the vehicle and during the altercation, two officers were injured and Sivyer got a hold of a YPD duty weapon and fled the scene with it.

Ralph Sivyer fled the scene in a 1999 black Nissan Maxima. The duty weapon is a S&W M&P 9mm handgun. Ralph Sivyer is also known to drive a 2004 red Chevrolet Avalanche. Sivyer is a prohibited possessor and is known to be armed.

UPDATE: On Thursday, June 21, 2018 at approximately 12:15 p.m. a Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agent spotted Ralph Sivyer in the area of Dome Valley. It appeared that he was trying to avoid the check point on I8 before Telegraph Pass. The agent followed the vehicle until it pulled off the road on I8 east of Telegraph Pass in the east bound lane. The agent came back around and saw the vehicle pulled off the side of the road unoccupied. The agent waited for back up to arrive and they located Ralph Sivyer about 100 yards off the road. Sivyer was taken into custody without incident. Sivyer was turned over to the Yuma Police Department via Department of Public Safety and is being booked on multiple charges.