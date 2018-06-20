Art Center seeks donations for auction at canine art exhibit

Yuma, Arizona - With a unique exhibit of artwork based on canines set to come to the Yuma Art Center in August, the City seeks artwork donations fitting the show’s theme.

The Yuma Art Center and Humane Society of Yuma present Pawblo Pawcasso: An Animal Art Experience at the Pet-ropolitan Museum of Art, which will appear on a limited run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 7-11. It includes an art auction to benefit the Humane Society of Yuma.

This unique dog-friendly exhibition will feature artwork just for canines, along with pet photography. “And yes, dogs on leashes will be welcome to join their human family throughout that week,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka.

Yuma residents are invited to the exhibit and to a public reception for this exhibit, to be held 6 p.m. Aug. 10, with the silent art auction closing at 8 p.m. that evening.

“We are very excited about this collaboration with the Art Center,” said Lana Shapiro, Director of Development for the Humane Society of Yuma. “It is a nice change of pace and a unique opportunity to engage with our community. I hope that this partnership inspires the artists to showcase the value, beauty and companionship that pets bring to our world.”

Call for Art Donations

The Yuma Art Center seeks animal-themed artwork donations from artists (emerging and established) and art collectors. Donated artwork will be exhibited in a silent art auction gallery exhibition with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to the Humane Society of Yuma. The auction will be featured in the north and south galleries as part of the “Pet-ropolitan Museum of Art” – a unique art experience specifically for animals.

The donation form can be found at www.YumaArtCenter.com. Accepted donations would need to be dropped off at the Yuma Art Center by July 27.

Artists who donate works valued at $150 or more will receive a free 10-by-10 booth space for Art in the Park on Jan. 12, 2019. Artists who donate works valued at $100 or more will receive a $20 gift certificate to the Humane Society of Yuma.

The artist who receives the highest auction bid will receive a limited run exhibition in the 254 Gallery at the Yuma Art Center.