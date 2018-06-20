Rock Collecting 101

Yuma, Arizona - Did you know you can collect reasonable amounts of minerals, rocks, and gems for personal use on most Bureau of Land Management property? On Tuesday, July 3rd, Frank Bergwall, Forestry Officer for the Bureau of Land Management-Colorado River District, will present “Rock Collecting 101” at 3:00 p.m. at the Main Library.

Learn more about the BLM and the best practices for recreational rockhounding and gold prospecting in the Yuma County. Topics include where you can go, how much you’re allowed to collect, what kind of prospecting equipment is permissible, and more. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. Participants will also have a chance to view rocks typically found in the area. There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.