Summer reading storytimes, programs, and fun

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Main Library for summer reading story-times, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed Wednesday, July 4th, for Independence Day.



Monday, July 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Family Storytime

Families with children of all ages are invited to participate in stories, music, and more in English and Spanish. Afterwards, join us for a craft!



Monday, July 2nd @ 2:30 p.m.

Foil Sculpture Dance Craft

Create a dancing figure out of foil.



Tuesday, July 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 10:30 a.m.

Preschool Storytime

Children ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy stories and songs.



Tuesday, July 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 2:00 p.m.

Wii Tuesday Tournaments

Ages 6-12 can enjoy fun cardio exercise using the library’s Wii!



Thursday, July 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 10:30 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime. For newborns to crawlers.



Thursday, July 5th & 12th @ 2:00 p.m.

Musical Movie Madness

Join us for family-friendly musicals! For a list of titles, call (928) 373-6468.



Thursday, July 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 6:30 p.m.

Family Storytime

Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult and enjoy stories and songs.



Saturday, July 7th, 21st, 28th @ 11:00 a.m.

Lego/Duplo Club

Ages 6+ are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity. Children 5 and younger can enjoy free play with Duplo blocks.



Monday, July 9th @ 9:30 a.m.

Tales to Tails Storytime

Join us for a fun, canine-themed storytime with our special guests, service dogs Kindle, Tavina, Leonard, and Bella!



Monday, July 9th @ 2:00 p.m.

Spinning Noise Maker

Have fun creating your own noise maker to make sound effects.



Tuesday, July 10th @ 2:00 p.m.

Rainstick Craft

Use everyday household items to make a soothing rainstick.



Wednesday, July 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m.

Toddler Storytime

Children ages 18 months to 3 years old are invited to enjoy stories and songs!



Wednesday, July 11th @ 2:00 p.m.

Wildman Phil

Join Wildman Phil for a live reptile and comedy show featuring creepy crawly critters!



Friday, July 13th @ 2:00 p.m.

Bookmark Craft

Create a music-themed bookmark.



Saturday, July 14th @ 10:00 a.m.

Summer Reading Grand Finale

Celebrate your Summer Reading accomplishments with jumpy houses, sno-cones, activities, and a raffle! Be sure to turn in your completed reading log for a chance to win a gift card.



Wednesday, July 18th @ 2:00 p.m.

Technology Petting Zoo

Try out our new assistive technology, including an interactive display table and platform, digital pens for scanning, recording, and scribing, and virtual reality systems!



Friday, July 20th @ 10:00 a.m.

Sensory Storytime

Children who are on the autism spectrum or have special needs can enjoy stories, music, songs, and movement activities. Children of all ages welcome. Please call (928) 373-6468 to register.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.