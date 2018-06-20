Summer reading storytimes, programs, and fun

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Main Library for summer reading story-times, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.
Please note, the library will be closed Wednesday, July 4th, for Independence Day.
Monday, July 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 10:30 a.m.
Bilingual Family Storytime
Families with children of all ages are invited to participate in stories, music, and more in English and Spanish. Afterwards, join us for a craft!
Monday, July 2nd @ 2:30 p.m.
Foil Sculpture Dance Craft
Create a dancing figure out of foil.
Tuesday, July 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 10:30 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Children ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy stories and songs.
Tuesday, July 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 2:00 p.m.
Wii Tuesday Tournaments
Ages 6-12 can enjoy fun cardio exercise using the library’s Wii!
Thursday, July 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 10:30 a.m.
BabyTime
Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime. For newborns to crawlers.
Thursday, July 5th & 12th @ 2:00 p.m.
Musical Movie Madness
Join us for family-friendly musicals! For a list of titles, call (928) 373-6468.
Thursday, July 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 6:30 p.m.
Family Storytime
Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult and enjoy stories and songs.
Saturday, July 7th, 21st, 28th @ 11:00 a.m.
Lego/Duplo Club
Ages 6+ are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity. Children 5 and younger can enjoy free play with Duplo blocks.
Monday, July 9th @ 9:30 a.m.
Tales to Tails Storytime
Join us for a fun, canine-themed storytime with our special guests, service dogs Kindle, Tavina, Leonard, and Bella!
Monday, July 9th @ 2:00 p.m.
Spinning Noise Maker
Have fun creating your own noise maker to make sound effects.
Tuesday, July 10th @ 2:00 p.m.
Rainstick Craft
Use everyday household items to make a soothing rainstick.
Wednesday, July 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Children ages 18 months to 3 years old are invited to enjoy stories and songs!
Wednesday, July 11th @ 2:00 p.m.
Wildman Phil
Join Wildman Phil for a live reptile and comedy show featuring creepy crawly critters!
Friday, July 13th @ 2:00 p.m.
Bookmark Craft
Create a music-themed bookmark.
Saturday, July 14th @ 10:00 a.m.
Summer Reading Grand Finale
Celebrate your Summer Reading accomplishments with jumpy houses, sno-cones, activities, and a raffle! Be sure to turn in your completed reading log for a chance to win a gift card.
Wednesday, July 18th @ 2:00 p.m.
Technology Petting Zoo
Try out our new assistive technology, including an interactive display table and platform, digital pens for scanning, recording, and scribing, and virtual reality systems!
Friday, July 20th @ 10:00 a.m.
Sensory Storytime
Children who are on the autism spectrum or have special needs can enjoy stories, music, songs, and movement activities. Children of all ages welcome. Please call (928) 373-6468 to register.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.