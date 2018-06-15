Fraudulent Schemes at Walmart YPD Responds

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at approximately 1:08 p.m. officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to Walmart located at 2501 S. Avenue B in reference to a fraudulent transaction.

Upon arrival officers made contact with the suspect 23 year old Thomas Frudaker. Frudaker went to the business to return a computer he purchased earlier. It is believed Frudaker removed parts from the computer before making the return.

Further investigation revealed Frudaker allegedly did earlier that day at another Walmart located at 8151 E. 32nd Street and over 1,000 Walmarts across the United States over a period of 18 months. These fraudulent returns have caused a monetary loss of approximately 1.3 million dollars to Walmart.

Frudaker was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility with various charges.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.