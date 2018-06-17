Vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 2300 block of Virginia Drive

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 4:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred in the 2300 block of Virginia Drive.

The investigation showed that 30 year old Skyler Smith was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon southbound in the 2300 Block of S. Virginia Drive. Smith was distracted by his cell phone and veered off the road to the east, striking a 20 year old male who was walking northbound on the sidewalk on the east side of South Virginia Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time. There were no other reported injuries.

Skyler Smith was arrested and booked on multiple charges.

It appears alcohol may also be a factor in this case.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.