Attempted Homicide at the Budgetel Inn

Yuma, Arizona - Today at approximately 2:38 a.m. officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to the Budgetel Inn located at 1640 S. Arizona Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault.

The initial investigation revealed an adult male had been stabbed. Officers rendered first aid until rescue personnel arrived. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

There is no suspect in custody and no further information at this time.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.