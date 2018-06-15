Fire in an Underground Electrical Vault

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, just after 7:40 am, a fire was reported just south of Palm View Rehabilitation and Care, 2222 South Avenue A. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find heavy smoke coming from an underground electrical vault next to a power pole. Arizona Public Service (APS) personnel shut down the power to the vault and Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

As a precaution, occupants of medical offices in the 2200 block of Avenue were evacuated until the fire was extinguished and the situation could be assessed further. Although those employees were allowed back in the offices, their power remained out until repairs could be conducted by APS. Although there was some power outage to the Palm View facility, it was not in the area housing residents. APS personnel were continuing to work on restoring power to all affected areas.