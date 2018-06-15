Near Drowning Incident

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at about 7:30 pm, a near drowning incident was reported at Gateway Park on the Colorado River under the Ocean to Ocean bridge. Yume Fire Department personnel arrived to find a woman and her 3 year old daughter both out of the water and in good condition.

The woman had been wading with the child in the area under the bridge when she slipped into deeper water with her daughter. She found herself underwater and struggling to keep the child above water. A bystander saw what was going on and went to their assistance, taking the child to safety and allowing the mother to get herself out of the deep water. Both mother and child were checked out and decided against further evaluation at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

It was fortunate that someone saw what was going on and was able to instantly respond to help. This incident could have very easily had a very different and tragic ending. This is another reminder that people must be extra cautious around natural waterways. Stay aware of your surroundings, water depths, water clarity, currents and other conditions (and these can change from day to day). Be alert for holes, drop-offs, and channels where water depths can suddenly change, and be sure your swimming abilities are up to the conditions.

YFD personnel are thankful this story had a happy ending.