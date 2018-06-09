Holiday Retirement’s Desert Rose receives Great Place to Work designation

Yuma, Arizona - Holiday Retirement’s Desert Rose is thrilled to announce it has been certified as a great workplace by Great Place to Work Institute®. The designation was based on extensive ratings provided by Desert Rose associates through The Culture Audit and Trust Index Survey. These tools provide insight into an organization’s value system, programs and practices, and measure levels of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

“We’ve emphasized associate engagement for more than a year, striving to be as passionate about our associates as they are about serving older adults,” said Lilly Donohue, Holiday Retirement’s CEO. “I am incredibly proud of the results from our first-time participation in this survey with Great Place to Work® and I am delighted to celebrate alongside the dedicated team members at Holiday Retirement’s Desert Rose.”

“Congratulations to Holiday Retirement’s Desert Rose for seeking and obtaining certification,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Great Place to Work’s® seniors care affiliate Activated Insights. “The survey results demonstrate the independent senior living community’s dedication to and achievement in earning their own employees’ trust and creating a great workplace – initiatives that are also critical in driving customer satisfaction.”

Great Place to Work Institute® provides the resources needed to help develop, sustain and recognize the potential of the entire workforce, enabling companies to achieve their full business potential.

Desert Rose is located at 1545 S 14th Avenue in Yuma, AZ. For more information, call 928-343-0807.

About Holiday Retirement

Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Holiday invented the concept of independent senior living in 1971, and is the largest provider in North America today with more than 260 retirement communities and over 30,000 residents throughout the U.S. For more information about Holiday Retirement, call 800-322-0999, visit www.holidaytouch.com or follow the brand on Facebook @HolidayRetirement.

About Great Place to Work Institute®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists. Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.