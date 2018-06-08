Kitchen home fire at 2136 South 8th Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - Yesterday, just after 10:15 am a fire was reported in the kitchen of a home located at 2136 South 8th Avenue. While on the way, additional information was given that the house was now on fire. Yuma Fire Department personnel arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters found fire in the kitchen that had extended into the ceiling area above. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished.

The fire originated on the stove top where a pan of grease had been heating. When the fire was discovered, water was used in an attempt to extinguish the burning pan of grease. The application of the water caused a near explosive reaction that rapidly spread the fire. The house was safely evacuated and 9-1-1 was called to report the fire. There were no injuries. Fire damage was contained to the kitchen area, cabinets and ceiling areas above the kitchen.

Although most other rooms were not damaged by the fire, the home was not able to be reoccupied until repairs were done. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist those affected by the fire.

The most common place in the home for a fire to start is in the kitchen, on the stove top. Many of Yuma’s kitchen fires have involved the heating of grease or oil. Throwing water onto a grease fire causes the water to instantly vaporize and spread the burning oil. An approved fire extinguisher or, if the fire just is involving the pan, simply putting a lid on the pan and turning off the heat are two effective ways of dealing with stove top grease fires. If the fire has grown beyond the pan, evacuate the home and call 9-1-1.