Fee Waived For AWC Mathematics Readiness Camps

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College announced today that the fees will be waived for students interested in the Mathematics Readiness Camp. There will be a number of camp opportunities for young students this summer including Summer Science Camp, CTE & Mathematics.

Multiple grant-funded CTE & Mathematics Readiness Camps will be available to students ages 15 and up.

The three-day camp will be offered three times beginning June 12, June 19 and June 26. Check-in will be at 8 a.m. each day at the AWC Yuma Campus in the Engineering Building Lobby.

A before and after camp placement exam will be given and analyzed for program assessment. Based on the analysis, each student will be given a recommendation for the course they should be placed in during the following semester. Students will also have an opportunity to meet and discuss content with current mathematic instructors.



Register by emailing Regina Abraham at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7656.