Apartment Building Fire at 490 South 15th Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, just after 11:30 pm, smoke and flames were reported to be coming from an apartment building located at 490 South 15th Avenue. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found smoke and flames coming from one of the three apartments in the building. All occupants had been able to safely evacuate the building. Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish fire.

Damage was contained to the apartment where the fire had been originally reported, but that apartment sustained significant damage. Although the other two apartments in the building were not damaged by the fire, they were not able to be reoccupied until repairs can be made to the building. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assisted those displaced by the fire.

YFD personnel remained on site through the night watching for hot spots and flare-ups. Fire investigators have been called to the scene and are working to determine the cause of this fire. At this time the cause has not been determined.