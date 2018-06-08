Delivered package thefts

Yuma, Arizona - Between Wednesday, May 30, 2018 and Wednesday, June 6, 2018, there were five reports of delivered packages being taken from the front of residences within the City of Yuma.

With the help of home video surveillance and an eyewitness getting a license plate number, officers were able to locate the suspects and get a search warrant of the residence. On Wednesday, June 6th at 5:35 p.m., 25 year old Sabastian Cortes was taken into custody and booked. A second suspect is known and charges are being forwarded.

Several stolen items have been recovered.