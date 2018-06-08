Tropicana Hotel Fire

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, just after 5:30 pm smoke was reported in several rooms of the Tropicana Hotel, 2115 South 4th Avenue. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find smoke coming from the attic area of the hotel. Sections of ceiling were removed to get to a fire burning above several rooms in the attic area shared by 10 rooms and the office. The fire was quickly knocked down and extinguished.

There were no injuries and fire damage was contained to the attic areas and did not extend down into the living spaces. Several rooms in the hotel were not able to be reoccupied. The American Red Cross was called to assist but lodging for those affected was able to be found in other rooms at the hotel. YFD personnel remained on scene through the night to watch for flare ups or hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.