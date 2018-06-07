Drive by shooting-fire in the 400 block of S. 15th Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at approximately 11:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. 15th Avenue in reference to shots fired.

Officers on scene located multiple casings in the street and several bullet holes in an apartment building located at 490 S. 15th Avenue. Officers noticed smoke coming from one of the bullet holes in the apartment building and called for the Yuma Fire Department to respond.

The fire was extinguished and arson investigators were called out.

This case is currently under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

There was no reported injuries reference to this case.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.