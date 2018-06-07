Fire Sprinkler Save at the Villa Serena Apartments

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, just before 2:30 pm, an alarm was reported indicating a fire sprinkler activation in an apartment at the Villa Serena Apartments, 2351 South 37th Avenue. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find an oven fire had been extinguished by the fire sprinkler system. Firefighters then worked to shut down the water flow and assist with clean up.

Further investigation determined the occupant normally stored a quantity of cooking oil in the oven. The oven had been accidently turned on and led to ignition of the oil. When flames were seen, the oven was opened and water was thrown on the burning oil. The reaction caused the fire to flare up but also activated the sprinkler head above the oven, stopping any spread and immediately extinguishing the fire.

Fire sprinkler systems can keep fires from spreading and can also extinguish them. Fire spreads quickly and can double in size every minute. Even small fires can cause significant damage to property and endanger those nearby. Contrary to many Hollywood portrayals, only sprinkler heads directly exposed to the heat activate, not those in the rest of the room, building, or complex.

Sprinkler systems save lives and protect property.