Social Security and Medicare

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Main Library, in collaboration with AARP, will host “Social Security & Medicare” on Saturday, June 23rd, at 10:00 a.m. There is no charge to attend.

Karl Koenig, a trained volunteer with Arizona’s Community Educators Program, coordinated through the Arizona AARP State Office, will discuss the following topics:

How and when to start retirement benefits

Other benefits offered by Social Security

Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage

How Parts A, B, and D work with each Medicare option

Changes for 2018

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.