Police Office Loses 9mm handgun during Aggravated Assault conflict

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Yuma Police Officers were attempting to locate a subject, 41 year old Ralph Sivyer, who was wanted on multiple felony charges from prior cases. Sivyer was located in the 2000 block of S. 11th Avenue and when officers approached him, he took off running to his vehicle. Officers attempted to remove Ralph Sivyer from the vehicle and during the altercation, two officers were injured and Sivyer got a hold of a YPD duty weapon and fled the scene with it.

Ralph Sivyer fled the scene in a 1999 black Nissan Maxima. The duty weapon is a S&W M&P 9mm handgun. Ralph Sivyer is also known to drive a 2004 red Chevrolet Avalanche. Sivyer is a prohibited possessor and is known to be armed.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department Special Operations Group at (928) 373-4675 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward. In addition, the Yuma Police Department is also offering up to a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.