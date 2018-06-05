Fire and EMS Gear Donation

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday June 1, 2018 representatives from the Ensenada, Mexico Fire Department were on hand to receive a donation of firefighting gear and other supplies that had come from Wyoming. The supplies came to Yuma through a cooperative effort coordinated by Yuma Fire Department Captain Tony De Anda that allowed for the donation to take place at YFD Station #3, 508 East 25th St.

The process began with Captain De Anda attending the National Fire Academy in Emmetsburg, MD last year. In networking with other fire service professionals he shared information about the needs of firefighters serving south of the border. YFD has in the past assisted with surplus gear and hosting training for firefighters in the San Luis, Sonora and Mexicali area.

The word got back to the Sheridan, WY Fire Department who had recently replaced firefighting turnout jackets, pants, boots, helmets, and wildland firefighting gear. Their old gear was well worn but still serviceable and included emergency medical items that were passed expiration dates for use in the United States but otherwise in new condition.

What happened next was a series of volunteer efforts by firefighters in Sheridan Wyoming, Colorado Springs Colorado, Los Angeles California, Phoenix and Yuma Arizona. When someone, truck driver or firefighter, was headed in the right direction the gear worked its way over several months to Yuma. Captain De Anda made the final leg driving to Phoenix to load up his own truck to bring the surplus gear here where it waited until the necessary international details could be worked out.

The Ensenada Fire Department personnel were very appreciative of the donation that will be given a new life continuing to protect firefighters and serve citizens. A thank you from the Ensenada FD to Sheridan WY Fire Chief, Terry Lenhart, will be working its way back to Wyoming. The value of the donated gear was estimated at approximately $18,000 dollars, but the demonstration of fire service volunteer efforts, inter-personal and cross border cooperation, is priceless.