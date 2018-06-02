Homicide and arrest following 900 block S. 1st Avenue shooting

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, at approximately 03:20 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block S. 1st Avenue, in reference to an altercation with shots being fired. When officers arrived they found a male who had been shot.

The male subject was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center reference his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 6:22 a.m.

The victim has been identified as 42 year old, Edward Rowland Jr.

The incident is still under investigation.

On Friday at approximately 5:30p.m. 50 year old John Nate Gardea Sr. was taken into custody in reference to this case at the Knight’s Inn, 2730 S. 4th Ave.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.