Leap into Science network initiative

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona has been selected as one of six states to participate in the first year of a national Leap into Science network initiative. Our state leadership team organizations include the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records and the Yuma County Library District.

The four-year initiative is led by The Franklin Institute, the National Girls Collaborative Project, and the Institute for Learning Innovation, and will be evaluated by the Education Development Center, with support from the National Science Foundation. http://leap.fi.edu/



Developed by The Franklin Institute, Leap into Science is a nationwide program that integrates open-ended science activities with children’s books, designed for children ages 3-10 and their families. The program empowers educators to offer programs in community settings like libraries, museums, and out-of-school time programs to engage underserved audiences in accessible and familiar settings. This evidence-based program will be made available to a limited number of informal educators in Arizona through in-person trainings. Funding for this project allows us to provide reduced cost resources through 2021.



On Monday, August 13th, the Yuma Main Library will offer two Leap into Science workshops for child care providers, non-profits, and other agencies that support early education and child development. Each participating organization will receive a free resource kit (while supplies last).



Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive Yuma AZ

Meeting Room B

9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Complimentary lunch provided



Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive Yuma AZ

Meeting Room B

4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Complimentary dinner provided



There is no charge to attend; however, registration is required. Please contact Donna Throckmorton, Library Services Consultant for the AZ State Library, Archives & Public Records, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..