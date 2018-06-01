Armed Robbery at UPS facility, 2851 S 2 ½E

Yuma, Arizona - On May 31, 2018 at approximately 8:25p.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to a report of a Theft at the UPS facility, 2851 S 2 ½E.

Through the initial investigation, officers learned two male subjects attempted to steal packages from the facility. During the incident a handgun was pointed at employees and the suspects left with several packages.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, described as a dark passenger car. Witnesses were able to obtain a license plate from the suspect vehicle.

Approximately 30 minutes later YPD Officers observed the vehicle in the area of Araby Rd and 24th St. A traffic stop was initiated at which time the vehicle fled. A pursuit ensued during which Stop Sticks were deployed in an attempt to disable the fleeing vehicle. The vehicle stopped on the 16th St exit ramp from I-8 where Officers performed a High Risk Vehicle Stop. The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody. He is identified as 23 year old Adrian Guzman, from Yuma.

The second subject in this case is still outstanding. He is described as a Hispanic Male in his 30’s approximately 5’-6” and 150lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey or black shirt.

There were no reported injuries reference to this case.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.