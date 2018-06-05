City to hold auction of surplus vehicles, equipment June 8

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma will hold a Public Auction of surplus vehicles and equipment will be held 9 a.m. Friday, June 8 at the city’s surplus property warehouse, 190 W. 14th St.

A list of vehicles and lawn equipment up for bid is available online on the auction item in the events section of the City’s website.

Those who wish to examine items available for bidding or to participate in the auction should arrive between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. that morning to register. Registration is free to participants. Registration will also be taken during the auction. You must have a bidder number prior to participating in the auction.

All items in the City of Yuma Public Auction are sold “as is, where is,” and must be removed no later than 2 p.m. the day of the auction.

Bidders and buyers should also be aware of the following:

No items have been authenticated; unless a certificate indicating otherwise came with the property coming into City possession.

No warranty or guarantee is implied.

Buyer assumes all risk with purchase.

Absolutely no returns.

No items will leave the auction area until they have been paid in full.

Bidder is responsible for item(s) after award. Bidder buys it, bidder loads it. The City is not responsible for any items once sold.

Vehicles and other large equipment can only be removed at the completion of the auction.

Bidders are advised total price will also include a 10 percent buyer's premium and 8.412 percent sales tax.

Surplus property belonging to the City of Yuma is disposed of in a manner as required by state law and the Yuma City Charter through public auctions, competitive sealed bids or other appropriate methods. Items to be auctioned are generally in fair condition but are no longer needed due to such reasons as changes in usage or passing their budgeted life span. Other items came into City ownership through having become evidence in criminal cases.

For more information on the City of Yuma Public Auction, send e-mail or call (928) 373-5114 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).