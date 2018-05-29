Hawaiian Dance, Music, and Language

Yuma, Arizona - Join Anakē Kaipolani, otherwise known as Lizzie Renaud, for “Hawaiian Dance, Music, and Language” at Yuma County Libraries. Enjoy a cultural dance and language session honoring the islands of Hawaii!

There is no charge to attend.



Saturday, June 9th • 1:00 p.m.

Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Avenue Wellton



Monday, June 11th • 10:00 a.m.

Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive Yuma



Growing up in Hawai’i, Lizzie Renaud witnessed a lifetime of native people struggling to form proud identities honoring multiple cultures of thoughts and beliefs. At the wish of her maternal grandparents, her mother had spent her childhood becoming more American than Hawaiian. Within a generation, and with intentionality, her family lost their language and assimilated towards imminent colonization with the United States. With the guidance of her parents, Lizzie attended a school for Hawaiian Children, and later enrolled in Hawaiian language in college. From an early age, she actively engaged in Native Hawaiian Dance as a philosophy of life from childhood to present day. Lizzie is currently a Professor of Early Childhood Education at Arizona Western College.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.