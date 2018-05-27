Yuma Border Patrol Agents Arrest Lawful Permanent Resident for Smuggling Nearly $119K in Methamphetamine

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrest a lawful permanent resident alien, born in Mexico, for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine early Thursday.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Wellton Station agents sent a red 2012 Ford F-150 to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol K-9 gave a positive alert to an odor it is trained to detect. During a subsequent search, agents discovered seven vacuum-sealed packages filled with a crystalized substance amongst labor safety equipment under the backseat in an attempt to disguise the driver amongst local work traffic.

The total weight of the contraband was nearly 40 pounds and has a street value of almost $119,000.